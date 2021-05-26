Fantasia Barrino Says Her Baby Girl Was Born 'Little Too Early' but 'She Is a Fighter'

Fantasia Barrino is updating fans on the birth of her baby girl.

The American Idol alum gave birth to her third child on Sunday, announcing daughter Keziah's arrival on Instagram by sharing a maternity photo featuring an elephant.

Barrino — who shares Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor and is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19 — wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the newborn came "too early" but the baby is a "fighter."

"The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony," she begins her caption alongside a maternity photo, adding, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

"When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor," she adds.

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor | Credit: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Announcing her daughter's birth Sunday, Barrino explained, "The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance."

She added that these are "just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!" Barrino added.