Fans Confuse Katy Perry’s Throwback Baby Picture for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

The singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry fans just can't wait to see a photo of her baby girl Daisy Dove.

On Sunday, ahead of Perry's world premiere performance of her song "Only Love" at the American Music Awards, the artist shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram of herself as a baby alongside her father Keith Hudson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perry noted that she posted the sweet photo as her AMA performance with country star Darius Rucker would be dedicated to her father.

While the singer, 36, made clear in the caption that the photo was of herself as a child and her dad, many fans initially mistook the image as one of her 2-month-old daughter, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Even Bloom noticed a resemblance, commenting, "It me."

"Lol I thought it was daisy I had a heart attack don't do that again lol," one user replied.

"Daisy Dove looks so cute 😍😍," another added, while someone else wrote, "I just KNOW Daisy Dove looks like this and that thought makes me😭"

Other users suggested that Perry and Bloom, 43, recreate the throwback photo with their daughter for the first public picture of their baby girl.

"Can you re-create this picture with Daisy and Orlando!!" one user asked while another added, "@orlandobloom recreate this with Daisy Dove challenge"

Last month, Bloom revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his daughter looks like a mix between his fiancée, the actor himself, and his mother.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," Bloom described his baby girl, who he and Perry welcomed in August.

The Carnival Row star said that when he first saw the newborn, he immediately thought she most resembled him.

"It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it’s me it’s a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues which was perfect," he recalled of his daughter's eyes.

The actor then teased that he and Perry got "a little bit confused" because the baby started to resemble Bloom's mother.

"She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom explained, giving an uncomfortable smile.