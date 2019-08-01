The Sweetest Lullabies, 'Fancy' Dinners and Bracelets with Special Powers: Cute Family Traditions You Can Copy for Your Kids

Lee Chisholm, @daddownload: My daughter Ava, 2, and I have a few cute little rituals, like fist bumping whenever we complete a task (putting on shoes, going to potty, eating all the dinner) but my favourite is bedtime. Just before bed, we’ll read the same book, but at the top of our lungs, shouting the house down! Don’t ask how this started, but now that it has, it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon. Once that book is read ohh, eight or nine times, I’ll then give Ava a recap on the day and what she did. The looks on her face when we talk about the highlights and achievements is just the cutest and it melts my heart every single time. This started as a tactic by me so calm her then she started using it as a tactic to delay me leaving her to go to sleep. Now it’s a tactic from both of us to enjoy that last few seconds before she goes to sleep.