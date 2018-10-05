Company Now Sells 12-Foot Co-Sleeping Bed That Fits the Whole Family (Plus the Dog!) — for $10,000

Netflix binges with the whole family just got a lot more comfortable.

The Ace company has released a bed as part of their Ace Collection that is big enough to fit parents, kids and even a pet or two with room to spare: the Ace Collection Family Size bed.

Boasting a width of 12 feet — making it, yes, almost twice as wide as a king — the luxurious bed seems perfect not only for family activities like movie and game nights, but ideal for co-sleeping.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Ace Collection Family Size bed The Ace Collection/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says Co-Sleeping Has “Really Worked” at Her House: “We All Got More Sleep”

The Ace Collection Family Size is admittedly a bit of an investment, starting at about $10,000 for the whole shebang not including bedding.

To start, the bed’s box springs retail for $1,000 at either full or half height, with the frame going for $3,000, bed skirt at $500 and headboard for another $2,250 to $3,250 depending on design.

The mattress then sells for $3,000 to $5,000, plus another $500 for a foam topper if that’s your thing.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Tries to Get Four Children Ready for Bed



The bed has been spotlighted on a number of different outlets, with reviews insisting you get your bang for your buck in comfort and quality.

“I love my Ace bed! It fits our entire family and dog perfectly,” said Reisha Delug of Malibu, California, in a review on the company website.