Family Photo: The Wilson-Noth's Colorful Costumes

Updated December 02, 2020 12:59 PM
To infinity and beyond!

Chris Noth gets into the Halloween spirit, dressing up as Buzz Lightyear as he accompanies fiancée Tara Wilson and their Spidey son Orion Christopher trick-or-treating on Sunday in Brentwood, Calif.

“Everyone says their baby is beautiful. Mine really is,” Noth, 55, jokes about his 2½-year-old little boy.

“I never thought I’d see the day where the sound of a child crying would be music to my ears.”

