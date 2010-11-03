Family Photo: The Wilson-Noth's Colorful Costumes
To infinity and beyond!
Chris Noth gets into the Halloween spirit, dressing up as Buzz Lightyear as he accompanies fiancée Tara Wilson and their Spidey son Orion Christopher trick-or-treating on Sunday in Brentwood, Calif.
“Everyone says their baby is beautiful. Mine really is,” Noth, 55, jokes about his 2½-year-old little boy.
“I never thought I’d see the day where the sound of a child crying would be music to my ears.”