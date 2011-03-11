Family Photo: The Watts-Schreibers Peruse the Pier
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts trade in snowballs for sunshine, taking sons Alexander Pete, 3½, and Samuel Kai, 2, to the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, where they were spotted playing in the arcade.
“I know all the playgrounds very well,” the actress, 42, said recently.
“On the weekends, we tend to spend the whole day outside.”
