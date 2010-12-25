Family Photo: The Thiessen-Smiths - Picture Perfect
Merry Christmas from Tiffani Thiessen and Brady Smith! The couple recently took their daughter Harper Renn, 6 months, to meet Santa Claus.
The couple recently took their daughter Harper Renn, 6 months, to meet Santa Claus, the results of which the White Collar star, 36, posted on her Facebook page with this comment:
“Harper’s 1st Christmas … my husband’s 38th. Who’s more excited?”
