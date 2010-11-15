Family Photo: The Stefani-Rossdales' Sweet Escape

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale stepped out for a casual family brunch, taking sons Kingston James McGregor and Zuma Nesta Rock to Bouchon Bakery Saturday morning in Beverly Hills, Calif. before stopping off at the playground.

Looks like she got her simple kind of life!

The boys, now 4 and 2, are getting along significantly better, their proud dad reports.

“I see a difference every day in their interactions, and this is a good thing,” Rossdale says. “The boys are getting along great now.”

