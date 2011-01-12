Family Photo: The Richie-Madden - Fantastic Four
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie take their newly-minted 3-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate out in Hollywood with little brother Sparrow James Midnight, 16 months, on Tuesday. “Happy Birthday to my little princess,” Madden Tweeted. “You make mommy and daddy so proud.”
