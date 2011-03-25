Family Photo: The Olson-McElhenney's Sunny Baby

Love those baby blues!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney pose with their son Axel Lee as they attend the Milk + Bookies Second Annual Story Time Celebration, held Saturday at the Skirball Cultural Center Los Angeles, Calif.

The couple, who married in Sept. 2008 in Malibu, welcomed their 6-month-old in a homebirth last fall — after Olson, 35, went into labor at a Phillies/ Dodgers game!

