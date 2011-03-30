Family Photo: The Morissette-Treadways Cuddle Close

Alanis Morissette and husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway enjoyed a sunny stroll with 3-month-old son Ever Imre in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday.

Three’s company!

“Ever has cracked open a door in my heart that I had been dusting off for years in anticipation of this kind of opportunity to love,” the singer/songwriter, 36, blogged recently.

