Family Photo: The Margulies-Lieberthal's Soho Stroll

Julianna Margulies and husband Keith Lieberthal were spotted out for a walk with son Kieran Lindsay, 3, on Sunday in New York City.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:43 PM
Bundled up in the Big Apple!

“I was never much of a kid person,” The Good Wife star, 44, confessed recently.

“I mean, I thought they were cute to look at but I didn’t want them in my house. [When I found out I was pregnant,] I said, ‘Okay, I guess we’ll roll with it.'”

