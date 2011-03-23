Family Photo: The Margulies-Lieberthal's Soho Stroll
Julianna Margulies and husband Keith Lieberthal were spotted out for a walk with son Kieran Lindsay, 3, on Sunday in New York City.
“I was never much of a kid person,” The Good Wife star, 44, confessed recently.
“I mean, I thought they were cute to look at but I didn’t want them in my house. [When I found out I was pregnant,] I said, ‘Okay, I guess we’ll roll with it.'”