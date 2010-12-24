Family Photo: The Kidman-Urbans Take Flight
After a few days of fun and relaxation Down Under, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughter Sunday Rose, 2, depart Australia from Sydney Airport Thursday.
Advertisement
|
Three for the road!
After a few days of fun and relaxation Down Under, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughter Sunday Rose, 2, depart Australia from Sydney Airport Thursday.
Following
“It took me so long to get pregnant and have a baby, so I have enormous gratitude. I have two grown children with that enormous gratitude that they are healthy and sane and together and are great, great people,” the Rabbit Hole star, 43, recently told the Associated Press.
“I’m not one of those people that needs to be reminded of what I have.”