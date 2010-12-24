Family Photo: The Kidman-Urbans Take Flight

After a few days of fun and relaxation Down Under, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughter Sunday Rose, 2, depart Australia from Sydney Airport Thursday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 24, 2010 01:00 PM
Advertisement

Three for the road!

After a few days of fun and relaxation Down Under, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and daughter Sunday Rose, 2, depart Australia from Sydney Airport Thursday.

“It took me so long to get pregnant and have a baby, so I have enormous gratitude. I have two grown children with that enormous gratitude that they are healthy and sane and together and are great, great people,” the Rabbit Hole star, 43, recently told the Associated Press.

“I’m not one of those people that needs to be reminded of what I have.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Upstaged by Their Daughter

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com