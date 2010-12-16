Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisof's Sunny Stroll
Satyana Marie Denisof, 20 months, joined parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan for a neighborhood stroll in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monda
Advertisement
|
Fun with the family!
Satyana Marie Denisof, 20 months, joined parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan for a neighborhood stroll in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday.
Following
Satyana is the only child for the How I Met Your Mother actress, 36, and her husband, who wed in 2003.
RELATED: Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisof’s Silly Satyana