Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisof's Sunny Stroll

Satyana Marie Denisof, 20 months, joined parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan for a neighborhood stroll in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monda

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:32 PM
Advertisement

Fun with the family!

Satyana Marie Denisof, 20 months, joined parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan for a neighborhood stroll in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday.

Satyana is the only child for the How I Met Your Mother actress, 36, and her husband, who wed in 2003.

RELATED: Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisof’s Silly Satyana

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com