Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisofs Get Into the Swing of Things
Satyana Marie Denisof gets a boost from parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan while taking a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. on Wednesday.
Whee!
Once back on the ground, the 17-month-old got the giggles chasing after a squirrel before pulling her shirt over her head to hide!
Satyana is the only child for the How I Met Your Mother actress, 36, and her husband, who wed in 2003.
