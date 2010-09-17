Satyana Marie Denisof gets a boost from parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan while taking a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. on Wednesday.

Family Photo: The Hannigan-Denisofs Get Into the Swing of Things

Whee!

Satyana Marie Denisof gets a boost from parents Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan while taking a stroll in Brentwood, Calif. on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Once back on the ground, the 17-month-old got the giggles chasing after a squirrel before pulling her shirt over her head to hide!

Satyana is the only child for the How I Met Your Mother actress, 36, and her husband, who wed in 2003.