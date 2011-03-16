Family Photo: The Burke-Charvets Rock the Red Carpet
Brooke Burke, David Charvet and their kids - Rain, 4, son Shaya, 3, and Burke’s daughters Sierra, 8½, and Neriah, 11, from a previous marriage - posed at the John Varvatos 8th Annual Stuart House Benefit on Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.
Group day out!
“I have a great relationship with my ex, and we’re committed to raising our family together, so it’s kind of a best-case scenario,” the Dancing with the Stars co-host, 39, said recently. “But it’s still difficult.”
