Family Photo: The Ambrósio-Mazurs Say Cheese!

Jamie Mazur cuddles up to his two lovely ladies — fiancée Alessandra Ambrósio and their 2-year-old daughter Anja Louise — on Thursday in the Big Apple.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner, 29, and her fellow model mamas Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková and Gisele Bündchen, plus mom-to-be Doutzen Kroes, are all currently in New York City for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.