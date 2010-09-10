Family Photo: The Ambrósio-Mazurs Say Cheese!

Jamie Mazur cuddles up to his two lovely ladies - fiancée Alessandra Ambrósio and their daughter Anja Louise - on Thursday in the Big Apple.

Updated December 02, 2020 12:51 PM
How cute!

Jamie Mazur cuddles up to his two lovely ladies — fiancée Alessandra Ambrósio and their 2-year-old daughter Anja Louise — on Thursday in the Big Apple.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner, 29, and her fellow model mamas Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Karolína Kurková and Gisele Bündchen, plus mom-to-be Doutzen Kroes, are all currently in New York City for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

