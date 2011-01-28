Family Photo: The Alves-McConaugheys Beach It

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves lead kids Levi, 2½, and Vida, 1, to their favorite spot – the beach! – in Malibu on Thursday.

Follow the leader!

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves lead kids Levi, 2½, and Vida, 1, to their favorite spot — the beach! — in Malibu on Thursday.

We spotted the two tots heading home after splashing in the surf with their actor dad, 41, earlier this week.

