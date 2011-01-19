Family Photo: The Alba-Warrens Prepare to Party
Cash Warren, Jessica Alba and daughter Honor Marie were all smiles as they headed to a pal's birthday party on Monday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Advertisement
|
Three’s company!
Cash Warren, Jessica Alba and daughter Honor Marie, 2½, were all smiles as they headed to a pal’s birthday party on Monday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Following
Honor is the only child for the actress, 29, and her husband of almost three years.
RELATED: Spotted: Jessica Alba and Honor Swing It