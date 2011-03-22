Family Photo: The Alba-Warrens - Holding Pattern

With baby No. 2 on the way, Jessica Alba spends some quality family time with husband Cash Warren and daughter Honor Marie in Beverly Hills, Calif on Saturday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:27 PM
“Honor is going to be a big sister!” the couple said of 2½-year-old when announcing the pregnancy. “We are beyond excited about the news.”

