Family Photo: The Adams-Le Gallos Hit the Shops

Amy Adams and fiancé Darren Le Gallo were spotted heading to the Apple store for a laptop fix with 8-month-old daughter Aviana Olea on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Fighter star, 36, says motherhood hasn’t made her more harried — in fact, quite the opposite.

“Oddly enough, I’m more relaxed. I’m not nervous sitting here talking,” she reveals.

“[Aviana’s] so calm, I think she calms me down. She was born mellow … So I roll with her punches, she’s great!”