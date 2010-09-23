Family Photo: Nicole Richie's Birthday Boys

Following her weekend bachelorette party in Mexico, Nicole Richie returns to L.A. to celebrate her 29th birthday Tuesday with fiancé Joel Madden and 1-year-old son Sparrow James Midnight.

Daughter Harlow, 2½, sat this trip out — but she may have still been getting dressed!

“She picks her own clothes. It’s a 20-minute thing — it begins at 7:30 each morning — but it is what it is and it’s fine,” Richie laughs.