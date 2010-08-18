Family Photo: Matthew McConaughey Brings the Kids to Work!
Matthew McConaughey plays another role on Tuesday – that of doting dad! – during a visit from Camila Alves and their children, Levi, 2, and Vida, 7 months, on the Los Angeles set of The Lincoln Lawyer.
