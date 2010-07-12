Family Photo: Kendra's Boys on the Side

Kendra Wilkinson takes a break from promoting her new memoir to spend time with her favorite boys – hubby Hank Baskett and their 7-month-old son Hank IV – in her native San Diego on Sunday.

She’s a guy’s girl!

Kendra Wilkinson takes a break from promoting her new memoir to spend time with her favorite boys – hubby Hank Baskett and their son Hank IV – in her native San Diego on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Kendra star says 7-month-old baby Hank keeps her on her toes!

“He has so much energy, he is ready to get up and go,” Wilkinson, 25, shares.

“Man, I know I have a lot of work ahead of me because he is one energized kid, let me tell you that!”