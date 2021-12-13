Family Goals for 2022: 9 Lessons We Learned From Celebrity Families This Year
From coordinating your outfits to learning a new instrument together, here are some of the #FamilyGoals stars showed us this year
Start the Day With Some Interpretive Dance
Alternatively, you could just start it by watching this adorable video. Kate Hudson and daughter Rani Rose, whom she welcomed with husband Dani Fujikawa in October 2018, got into the groove with a rousing rendition of Alicia Keys' "This Girl Is on Fire." Do yourself a favor and watch until the end!
Lead with Love and Acceptance
For Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, it's all about allowing their kids the space to "develop and grow into who they're gonna become."
Speaking to Craig Melvin on Today, Wade shared that raising 14-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, has "made me grow."
"I didn't know anything, I really wasn't knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community," Wade said. "What it has done is it opened my eyes and my ears to something greater and bigger than I, and my daughter has allowed us gracefully to be her support system ... She's the strong one in this family. She's a hero."
He and Union also share 2½-year-old daughter Kaavia James, while The Cube host is also dad to sons Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7, as well as Dahveon, 19, who is Wade's nephew.
Learn an Instrument Together
You don't need a personalized pink drum set or one of the most famous drummers in the world as a teacher/future stepdad in order to enjoy learning a new instrument (but if you can have those things, why not?).
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, seems to be following in the footsteps of Blink-182 drummer (and her mom's fiancé) Travis Barker.
Soak Up All the Snuggles
A cardinal rule of having adorable twins: snuggle with them as much as humanly possible. Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin set a brilliant example with this sweet selfie of their new additions Violet Betty and Alexander James, whom them welcomed via surrogate on Oct. 13.
"Violet Betty giving the judging looks and Alexander James just trying to get it all in focus. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#GayDads," the former *NSYNC member wrote alongside the sweet snaps.
Make Sure You Can Always Spot Each Other in a Crowd
We love a mother-son matching moment — especially one that means you won't lose sight of each other! La La Anthony and son 14-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo, whom she shares with ex Carmelo Anthony. twinned in neon orange for a photo together, which the Power actress shared to Instagram.
Take a Trip
While it's important to keep Covid-19 travel restrictions in mind, there are plenty of ways to get your travel fix as a family — whether it's a weekend trip somewhere local or an Egyptian exploration, à la Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh's October vacation with their son Rocket Ayer.
The pair welcomed Rocket in 2008, and later wed in 2013.
Be Mesmerized by Butterflies
Some people stop to smell the roses; others get on all fours to better admire a butterfly. It all amounts to the same thing: appreciating life's little moments.
Mindy Kaling took daughter Katherine and son Spencer for a trip to The National History Museum in Los Angeles over the summer, where they "were treated to hundreds of butterflies flying around in the sunshine" in the Butterfly Pavilion, she shared on Instagram.
"Friendly educators explained all the different kinds of butterflies and showed my kids a chrysalis. Afterwards we saw dinosaurs," she said, adding that "it's so much fun."
Enjoy the Great Outdoors
Coordinate Your 'Fits
Serena Williams and daughter Olympia, whom she welcomed in 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian, are the undisputed champs of mommy-and-me matching moments. Whether it's on the court or at the beach, these two have no shortage of fiercely cute coordinated looks.