For Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, it's all about allowing their kids the space to "develop and grow into who they're gonna become."

Speaking to Craig Melvin on Today, Wade shared that raising 14-year-old daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, has "made me grow."

"I didn't know anything, I really wasn't knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community," Wade said. "What it has done is it opened my eyes and my ears to something greater and bigger than I, and my daughter has allowed us gracefully to be her support system ... She's the strong one in this family. She's a hero."

He and Union also share 2½-year-old daughter Kaavia James, while The Cube host is also dad to sons Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7, as well as Dahveon, 19, who is Wade's nephew.