RHOA's Falynn Guobadia Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Falynn Guobadia announced her divorce in July from businessman Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to her costar Porsha Williams

Falynn Guobadia is expecting a baby.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 32, is pregnant, expecting a baby with boyfriend Jaylan Banks, the couple announced in a new YouTube video Tuesday. Falynn is already a mom to three sons.

"Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby," she says in the video while sitting next to Banks. "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

"I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark," Falynn says of her decision to announce the news.

During the video, Falynn praises her boyfriend for being a father figure to her three sons and knowing how to also "be their best friend."

"I'm as ready as I can ever be," Banks says of having his first child. "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received…I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

As for the sex of their baby, both Falynn and Banks reveal they're hoping for a girl.

"I love being a boy mom, but it is time for the good lord to bless me [with a girl]," the Bravo star says.

The pregnancy news comes less than one month after Falynn announced she was "officially divorced" from her husband Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to her RHOA costar Porsha Williams.

Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice — first back in January (a filing he later withdrew) and then in February. He and Falynn had been together for five years, and married for two.

Falynn Guobadia; Simon Guobadia; Porsha Williams From L to R: Falynn Guobadia, Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams | Credit: Falynn Guobadia Instagram; Simon Guobadia Instagram; Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In June, Falynn opened up for the first time about her split from Simon and his subsequent engagement to Williams, 40, on YouTuber Adam Newell's Up and Adam!

Asked about Williams, Falynn insisted the Dish Nation host had no role in the breakup of her marriage.

Simon and Williams haven't yet revealed when they will be tying the knot, but Williams did previously reveal that she's planning not one, not two, but three separate wedding ceremonies for the occasion.