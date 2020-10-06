Nature seems to be a big inspiration for parents right now when it comes to naming their new additions

Daisy! River! Sage! How Celeb-Loved 'Econames' Are Leading Baby Name Trends This Fall

The great outdoors are back in style in a big way.

Celebrity parents are leading the charge in nature-inspired names for their newborns, as pointed out in Nameberry's new blog, "Fall's Biggest Name Trend: Econames."

The well-loved baby-naming giant describes an econame as "a type of nature name that has a strong and obvious connection to the natural world."

"They're favorites of environmentally conscious parents who hope to raise down-to-earth and eco-minded children," the site continues. "Additionally, many econames are unisex or even gender-neutral, a quality parents are prioritizing more and more."

Some examples of econames celeb moms and dads have given their children as of late? Sage, which Meghan McCain bestowed upon 1-week-old daughter Liberty as a middle name, and newborn River, who was named for dad Joaquin Phoenix's late brother.

Another example is Daisy Dove — the double-whammy moniker of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter, 5 weeks, that exhibits both floral and fauna qualities (even in her last name, Bloom!).

Nameberry breaks econames down into five categories: Quirky Botanicals, Tree-co Names, Animal Econames, Aquatic Econames and Earth Econames.

In the Quirky Botanicals group are celebs who have chosen names like Clover Ash (Scott Porter's daughter), while Zooey Deschanel's daughter Elsie Otter and Mackelmore's daughter Colette Koala fit the Animal Econames bill.

Below is a list of a few more celebrity babies with names inspired by the natural world: