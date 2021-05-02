Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan Welcomes Second Baby, Son Malek Murphy

Breaking news: Margaret Brennan is now a mom of two!

The Face the Nation moderator, 41, and husband Yado Yakub have welcomed their second child, a son, named Malek Murphy Yakub.

Baby Malek was born on Wednesday, April 28 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. at 12:46 p.m. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 20 inches in length.

Like their first son Eamon, Brennan and Yakub wanted their second child's name to pay homage to his Irish and Syrian roots, the CBS journalist told PEOPLE in a statement. Malek means "king" in Arabic and his middle name, Murphy, is a family name from Brennan's side.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, the family of four smile as Brennan holds her newborn in her arms.

"Yado, Eamon, and I are excited to bring Malek into the world as we emerge from the pandemic and look forward to getting close with friends and loved ones again," Brennan said. "I want to thank everyone at CBS News and especially the Face the Nation team for all the support they have given us this past year."

Brennan shared the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in December, writing that their new addition would be a "sign of hope" amid a difficult year.

"While the celebrations will be muted due to the pandemic, we're joyful that our little one is a sign of hope that the year ahead may be a bit brighter," Brennan wrote. "Thanks to all of our FTN viewers for watching and supporting us as we strived to bring you all the latest on the issues impacting you and your family this past year."

The couple welcomed their first son in September 2018. Brennan told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "Yado and I are overwhelmed and totally in love with our little man Eamon."

"We're excited to head home to introduce him to our pup Callie, as well as the rest of our family and friends. A special thank you to everyone, including my colleagues at CBS News — especially the Face the Nation team — who have supported us throughout the last several months," she said at the time.

Of her son's unique name, Brennan said, "We wanted to find a name that honors both his Irish-American and Syrian-American heritage. Eamon (pronounced Ay-mon) means 'guardian' in Irish and, while spelled differently, also means 'righteous' in Arabic. We picked it long ago while traveling through Ireland on a road trip."

Brennan previously revealed her baby joy in April 2018, telling PEOPLE exclusively, "Yado and I are overjoyed about welcoming a baby boy to our family. Callie, our 2½-year-old rescue dog is getting a human! We are excited and humbled to become parents and look forward to Face the Nation's newest viewer joining us in September."