Fabolous and Girlfriend Emily Bustamante Welcome a Daughter

The birth comes a year and a half after Fabolous reportedly struck a plea deal after allegedly punching Emily Bustamante in the face seven times

Fabolous is a father once more.

First posting a video of her hospital bracelet alongside the date "10/10," the new mother of four then went on to share footage of her 22-year-old daughter Taina tending to her new baby sister.

"She's nice and warm in here, too, she's about to be so mad! But it has to get done," Taina says, presumably as she's getting ready to change the newborn's diaper.

The new parents — who also share sons Jonas, 5, and Johan, 12 — have not released any other birth details, including their new addition's name.

A rep for Fabolous didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fabolous was at the center of controversy in March 2018, when he was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after allegedly punching Bustamante, 39, seven times in the face "causing severe damage to her two front teeth" and threatening her father and brother during a "domestic dispute" in Englewood, New Jersey.

The "Make Me Better" rapper, born John Jackson, and Bustamante allegedly got into an argument over text message after he "became enraged" when he found out via Instagram she was also in Los Angeles, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Bustamante told authorities that Fabolous wrote that he wanted to "hit her in the head with a baseball bat" and that he would "kill her" but he "did not want to go out like that," as reported by NorthJersey.com.

According to TMZ, Fabolous struck a plea deal in March 2019 and avoided jail time. The outlet reports that the rapper was not required to participate in anger-management courses or therapy, but did have to take part in a "pretrial intervention program" for a year and check in with the court monthly.

Fabolous addressed the incident on HOT 97's Ebro in the Morning this past December, where he said he had "put his energy and focus into" dealing with it "internally" instead of worrying out external backlash.

"Publicly, everybody is going to have their opinions, there's gonna be speculation ... but the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything, 'cause that's the people that I have to deal with every day," he said. "Those are the people that I care about, that I love, that I want to make sure that they are clear on what's going on. ... I didn't really focus on what was going on the outside."

As for the video of himself threatening Bustamante's father, "Looking at the video is different from being inside of it. From the video's point, it looks crazy," he said. "[I'm not] trying to excuse myself or anything of that nature; it was really more of an internal thing with us going through the motion of what was happening."