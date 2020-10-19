Emily Bustamante Introduces Her Newborn Daughter with Fabolous: 'Life Is a Journey'

Introducing Journey Isabella!

Emily Bustamante introduced her third child and first daughter with Fabolous on Instagram Sunday, sharing the first photo of their newborn alongside her name reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sweet snapshot showed the sleeping infant snug in a floral wrap, wearing a matching headband as she lay atop a sheet of similar fabric. Next to her sat a sign bearing her name.

"My Princess," Fabolous, 42, wrote in a comment, adding five heart-eye emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Fabolous and Emily Bustamante's daughter Journey Emily B/Instagram; Inset: Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

Image zoom Emily Bustamante and daughter Journey Emily B/Instagram

Bustamante, 39, announced her daughter's birth on her Instagram Story Oct. 11. First posting a video of her hospital bracelet alongside the date "10/10," the new mother of four then went on to post footage of her 22-year-old daughter Taina tending to her new baby sister.

"She's nice and warm in here, too, she's about to be so mad! But it has to get done," Taina said, presumably as she was getting ready to change the newborn's diaper.

Fabolous followed up with his own announcement, sharing a snapshot of himself and Journey with the caption, "My baby girl big stepping into the world 💕 10 • 10 • 2020 #TheFamily."

The new parents of three also share sons Jonas, 5, and Johan, 12.

Image zoom Emily Bustamante and Fabolous Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Fabolous was at the center of controversy in March 2018, when he was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after allegedly punching Bustamante seven times in the face "causing severe damage to her two front teeth" and threatening her father and brother during a "domestic dispute" in Englewood, New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the "Make Me Better" rapper, born John Jackson, struck a plea deal in March 2019 and avoided jail time. The outlet reports that the rapper was not required to participate in anger-management courses or therapy, but did have to take part in a "pretrial intervention program" for a year and check in with the court monthly.

Fabolous addressed the incident on HOT 97's Ebro in the Morning this past December, where he said in part that he had "put his energy and focus into" dealing with it "internally" instead of worrying out external backlash.