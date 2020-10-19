Emily Bustamante Introduces Her Newborn Daughter with Fabolous: 'Life Is a Journey'
"My baby girl big stepping into the world," Fabolous previously captioned his daughter's birth announcement
Introducing Journey Isabella!
Emily Bustamante introduced her third child and first daughter with Fabolous on Instagram Sunday, sharing the first photo of their newborn alongside her name reveal.
The sweet snapshot showed the sleeping infant snug in a floral wrap, wearing a matching headband as she lay atop a sheet of similar fabric. Next to her sat a sign bearing her name.
"Life is a Journey 💞," wrote the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum. "@journeyisabella_ 10.10.2020."
"My Princess," Fabolous, 42, wrote in a comment, adding five heart-eye emojis.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Bustamante, 39, announced her daughter's birth on her Instagram Story Oct. 11. First posting a video of her hospital bracelet alongside the date "10/10," the new mother of four then went on to post footage of her 22-year-old daughter Taina tending to her new baby sister.
"She's nice and warm in here, too, she's about to be so mad! But it has to get done," Taina said, presumably as she was getting ready to change the newborn's diaper.
Fabolous followed up with his own announcement, sharing a snapshot of himself and Journey with the caption, "My baby girl big stepping into the world 💕 10 • 10 • 2020 #TheFamily."
RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals
Fabolous was at the center of controversy in March 2018, when he was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after allegedly punching Bustamante seven times in the face "causing severe damage to her two front teeth" and threatening her father and brother during a "domestic dispute" in Englewood, New Jersey.
According to TMZ, the "Make Me Better" rapper, born John Jackson, struck a plea deal in March 2019 and avoided jail time. The outlet reports that the rapper was not required to participate in anger-management courses or therapy, but did have to take part in a "pretrial intervention program" for a year and check in with the court monthly.
Fabolous addressed the incident on HOT 97's Ebro in the Morning this past December, where he said in part that he had "put his energy and focus into" dealing with it "internally" instead of worrying out external backlash.
"Everybody is going to have their opinions, there's gonna be speculation ... but the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything, 'cause that's the people that I have to deal with every day," he said. "Those are the people that I care about, that I love, that I want to make sure that they are clear on what's going on."