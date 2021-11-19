Extra's Jennifer Lahmers Welcomes First Baby, Son Ethan Oliver: 'Our Little Angel'

Jennifer Lahmers is officially a mom!

The Extra correspondent and boyfriend Dr. Jarod Keller welcomed their first child together, son Ethan Oliver Keller, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, she announced on Instagram Thursday. Baby Ethan arrived at 11:30 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 3 oz. This is also the first child for Keller, an emergency room doctor in Burbank, California.

Lahmers, who joined the team at Extra in September 2019 for season 26, announced the exciting news alongside photos of the couple with their newborn baby boy.

"He entered the world in dramatic fashion," Lahmers tells PEOPLE. "We went in for an induction that day and wound up delivering him via emergency C-Section because the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck causing his heart rate to plummet. I'd like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Cedar Sinai for working so quickly to deliver our little angel safely.

"It's the privilege of my life to be your mommy and our love for you is incomprehensible. Welcome to the world Ethan Oliver Keller 💙," the journalist added on Instagram.

Lahmers first shared her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in July.

"We couldn't be happier to get ready to welcome our little blessing to the world. Dad is fully ready for diaper duty," Lahmers said in a statement.

The journalist came to Extra from New York City, where she co-hosted Good Day Wake Up on WNYW Fox5.

During Lahmers' time at WNYW Fox5, she hosted and produced a number of half-hour specials, including her Jen at Work series.