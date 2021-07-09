Jennifer Lahmers is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Dr. Jarod Keller, an emergency room doctor in Burbank, California

Extra's Jennifer Lahmers Expecting First Baby, a Son: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

Hot off the press — Extra correspondent Jennifer Lahmers is pregnant!

The television personality is expecting her first baby, a son, in November with boyfriend Dr. Jarod Keller, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. This is also the first child for Keller, an emergency room doctor in Burbank, California.

"We couldn't be happier to get ready to welcome our little blessing to the world. Dad is fully ready for diaper duty," Lahmers tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Lahmers joined the team at Extra in September 2019 for season 26.

The journalist came to Extra from New York City, where she co-hosted Good Day Wake Up on WNYW Fox5.

During Lahmers' time at WNYW Fox5, she hosted and produced a number of half-hour specials, including her Jen at Work series.

The Ohio University alum previously worked as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter at FOX61. She initially began her career as a weekend news anchor and reporter in Jackson, Tennessee, for WBBJ-TV.

Lahmers recently made her return on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio awards in Los Angeles in May.

"My first award show red carpet in more than a year!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself from the show.