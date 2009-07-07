Expectant Jennifer Hudson at Memorial Service

A very pregnant Jennifer Hudson was spotted backstage with Usher at the Michael Jackson memorial service, currently being held at the Staples Center.

The actress and singer performed the song, “Will You Be There,” with a choir and the Michael Jackson tour dancers at the memorial in Los Angeles.

The song, released in 1993, is off Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album, but was also featured on the Free Willy soundtrack.

PEOPLE live-blogged the event if you couldn’t watch on TV. Jennifer’s baby is reportedly due in August.

