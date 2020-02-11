Exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Confirm Rapper Is the Baby Boy's Father

Exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis have confirmed that the rapper is the father of her unborn baby boy.

After being surprised with a lavish bear-themed baby shower on Saturday — thrown by Khloé Kardashian — Haqq, 36, delivered an emotional speech, thanking her support system of women and revealing the identity of her child’s father.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq said of her ex-boyfriend.

The rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from the photo-booth at the baby shower.

“My son on da way… Give me a baby name now… GO!!!” O.T. captioned the shot, which shows him pointing towards the camera with the words “Malika’s having a baby!” written above his head.

Haqq has remained tight lipped about the father of her child since announcing her pregnancy in September.

Image zoom Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Malika Haqq Says the Identity of Her Child’s Father ‘Will Unfold at a Later Date’

“I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” Haqq told PEOPLE. “This is all me.”

Haqq went on to share that she would “absolutely” address the identity of her little one’s father eventually, explaining: “My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date.”

In July 2019, Haqq declared she was single with a sexy Instagram photo of herself, wearing a white, lace, see-through dress.

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that due to the nature of Genasis’ work, “it was hard for them both give 100 percent” but says the break up was amicable.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source adds. “She is for sure single.”

Image zoom Malika Haqq and rapper O.T. Genasis

Nonetheless, the exes were happy at Haqq’s baby shower and even posed for a photo together.

The celebration, which was completely decked out in teddy bears and bear-inspired colors, including bear ears for guests, a five-tiered bear cake, moss bear statues as well as a brown and white balloon archway, was also attended by Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Jen Atkin, Lauren London and of course Haqq’s twin sister Khadijah.

“It’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent,” Haqq said during her speech. “Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.”

The baby shower was documented on Khloé and Kylie’s Instagram Stories, both showing off the lush decorations and food selections at the party.

Khloé — who is Haqq’s best friend — shared a video of a cereal bar at the event which included bowls of Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms, and Frosted Flakes.

“Malika was craving cereal her whole pregnancy,” the mom of one explained.

On Monday, Haqq shared a series of photos of her big day, which was brought to life by Mindy Weiss, saying “I am truly floored.”

“1st party thrown in my honor and I am truly floored. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this beautiful occasion. The attention to detail, over soft textures and use of nudes was a beautiful surprise. I’m still overwhelmed with joy by this dream of a day. Special THANK YOU to my sister, my @khloekardashian.”

RELATED: Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star Malika Haqq Expecting First Child: ‘I’m Overjoyed!’

Haqq also posted a slideshow of photos posing with her family, Khloé, Kylie, Kriss and London.

“New life is so precious. Being showered with selfless love continues to strengthen me for all the many transitions that will continue to take place. My baby shower was an act of love. Shared with an intimate group whom have been in support of my growing family. Thank you ladies for your wisdom, guidance and support,” Haqq wrote.