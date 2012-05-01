Inside Jessica Simpson's Charlotte's Web-Themed Shower

Now that her new daughter Maxwell Drew is here, take an exclusive peek inside her fun-filled baby shower.

This pregnancy is a wrap!

A few weeks before daughter Maxwell Drew‘s big debut, Jessica Simpson and her fiancé Eric Johnson celebrated pending parenthood with a Charlotte’s Web-themed baby shower.

Under pretty pink Chinese lanterns and surrounded by (faux!) farmyard friends, the mom-to-be mingled with her guests including sister Ashlee Simpson, nephew Bronx, good pal Cacee Cobb and Jessica Alba along with daughter Haven and she posed for pictures with her many presents.



In between snacking on the food bar’s mini appetizers, scooping Sweet Lucie‘s organic ice cream, and sipping on pink lemonade filled mason jars (complete with retro styled striped straws!), attendees were also treated to diaper pin necklaces and a round at the knitting station.



And to top off the shabby chic celebration, Simpson and Johnson — under a lit up letter M — excitedly opened their gifts, which included a pint-size pair of pink cowboy boots and a blinged out binky.

