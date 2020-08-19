Snoozing in Style! Évolur's Launches Chic New Loft Collection of Nursery Furniture

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Évolur's Art Déco, Maddox and Stilnovo collections (as well as the new Acrylic Millennium 4-in-1 Convertible Crib) are all available on Amazon

Évolur just raised the nursery-design stakes in a major way.

The celeb-loved furnishings brand for babies and kids recently unveiled their new Loft collection, under which they've released three unique, stylish lines of nursery furniture: the Maddox collection, the Art Déco collection and the Stilnovo collection.

"We are thrilled to add a new dimension of style to évolur with Loft, an important offering in the making for two years, and with more to come at various price points," the company's CEO Mark Srour said in a press release.

"Part of our design process includes feedback from moms, and Loft has been created to meet their needs and seamlessly integrate with modern nursery themes, while remaining timeless," he added.

Each collection under the Loft umbrella offers multiple pieces to fit its respective look. For the Art Déco line, this includes "mid-century modern" furniture like the Double Dresser ($575) and 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($350).

The Maddox collection embodies "an open silhouette with clean, precise lines and no ornamentation," as described by Évolur, as shown in pieces like the Mini Bookcase ($420) and 3-Drawer Dresser ($450).

Parents who love a mid-century natural-wood look can opt for the Stilnovo collection, snagging the 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($450), Double Dresser ($575) and more.

Additionally, the Loft collection boasts a new standalone bed designed to grow with baby: the Acrylic Millennium 4-in-1 Convertible Crib ($500). Available in White and Pebble Gray, the crib features "sleek lines that capture the sophisticated restraint of modernism."

Many celebrity parents are big fans of Évolur's products. Last fall, Joanna Krupa opened up to PEOPLE about the brand playing a big part in how her then-2-week-old daughter Asha-Leigh's nursery came together.

"We kept it super warm and elegant where she'll be able to use it as her bedroom when she gets a little older, as the Évolur crib turns into a regular-size bed!" said Krupa, 41.

Five weeks after their son Santino Rafael was born last August, Mario Lopez shared with PEOPLE that he and wife Courtney had selected a "high-quality, beautiful" crib and dresser from Évolur.