Image zoom courtesy Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi is a dad!

The Evil star, 54, and his wife Shaifali Puri welcomed their first child together on March 14 at 3:27 a.m., weighing 5 lbs. and 11oz.

“We are delighted to announce the birth of our son on March 14th 2020! Who, in true NYC fashion showed up for his party at 3:27am,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“In these trying times we are so grateful for his safe arrival and his reminder of the tenacity of life and love, the strength of family and the inevitability of new beginnings. Please stay safe out there, we are all in this together and we will get through this together! Love, Aasif and Shaifali,” the duo add.

Image zoom Aasif Mandvi, Shaifali Puri courtesy Aasif Mandvi

The former Daily Show correspondent and Puri, a visiting scholar at New York University, tied the knot in Atlanta in 2017 after meeting in 2013.

“I’m most excited about sharing this incredible moment with so many family members and friends from all the different parts of my life,” Mandvi told PEOPLE at the time of their wedding, which included an interfaith Hindu/Muslim ceremony. “I’m so honored they all showed up. After this many years, I think most people had given up on me ever tying the knot.”

Image zoom Aasif Mandvi and Shaifali Puri Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Mandvi added of Puri, “I could say that what I love about Shaifali is her passion, her intelligence, her beauty, and that would all be true, but what I love about the two of us together is how we continually push each other to become better partners and better people.”

“She makes me a better version of me,” he gushed, “and I hope I do the same for her, and I hope we never stop doing that and being that for each other.”