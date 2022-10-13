Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have built a bond over football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has opened up more about his family life in recent years, particularly getting candid about football and his 15-year-old son. The high school freshman is currently playing as free safety and quarterback, the NFL veteran revealed in a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports," said the football pro, 45.

The quarterback, who shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, also noted that he "never imagined" his son would play football.

"So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me," he said. "And I don't give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."

Speaking of Jack's play, Brady said, "I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football."

Tom Brady with son Jack. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Asked if Jack is a better athlete than Brady was at his age, the dad of three said Jack is a "grinder and he's a very good athlete."

"[He has] great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age," Brady admitted.

It's not the first time Brady has talked about bonding with his boy over his love of the game. In a recent episode of his podcast, Brady shared how "excited" Jack is to watch him play now that he has his own relationship with the sport.

"And he said to me, 'Dad I want to come down on the sideline. I want to watch because now I actually know what you're doing down there and I know how hard it is,' " Brady revealed.

"And on the ride home, he's like, 'Dad, you know it's interesting because they don't ever make it look like you know the coverage. I know what cover three looks like, but they don't make it look like cover three,' " he continued. "And you know at the pro level they try to disguise everything so it's just really cute just having these interactions."

Sharing photos playing football and basketball with his oldest earlier this year, Brady said, "Dad still wins for now" when it comes to sports.

He then cheekily added, "I don't love my chances next year though."

Last summer, Brady announced that Jack had joined the Buccaneers as a ball boy. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," the NFL star wrote alongside photos of his son on the field, adding on the next slide, "...just like his dad!"

In a 2019 press conference, Brady said it was "really fun" to talk football with Jack.

"I talk to my son Jack about the game and what he thought of the game," he shared. "He's like, 'Dad what were you doing on this play? Why didn't you just do this?' "

Explaining that Jack and his friends were all getting interested in football, Brady said, "That's just a great thing for a dad, when our kids are interested in what we're doing."

Along with Jack, Brady is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein with Gisele Bündchen.