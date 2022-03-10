Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 8)

Elon Musk is the father of eight children, including a pair of twins and a set of triplets with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and a boy and girl with ex-girlfriend Grimes

Elon Musk's family keeps on growing.

Within two decades, the Tesla founder has become a father of eight children. His first child was born in in 2002, and his most recent in 2021.

Musk has been in three long-term relationships throughout those years, and is a co-parent with two of those women. The first six children he shares with Canadian author Justine Wilson, and the last two with singer-songwriter Grimes.

After first meeting as students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, the SpaceX CEO wed Wilson in 2000 — but after seven years of marriage and five kids, the couple officially divorced in 2008.

"Custody of our five children is split evenly," Musk said in a 2010 Business Insider op-ed. "Almost all of my non-work waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life."

Two years later, the entrepreneur married and divorced actress Talulah Riley twice — the first lasting from 2010 to 2012, and the second from 2013 to 2016. They never had children together.

In 2018, Musk and Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) were linked — and had their first child together in 2020.

Despite splitting up in September 2021 after three years, Grimes revealed in a March 2022 Vanity Fair interview that the couple had reconciled and welcomed another child via surrogate. At the time, she also revealed that the couple wants more babies — telling the outlet, "we've always wanted at least three or four" — but the day the article was released, she tweeted that they had broken up again.

Learn more about Musk's family, below.

Nevada Alexander

Musk had his first son, Nevada Alexander, with his first wife, Justine Wilson in 2002. Sadly, at 10 weeks old, he passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

"Nevada went down for a nap, placed on his back as always, and stopped breathing," Wilson wrote in a 2010 essay for Marie Claire. "By the time the paramedics resuscitated him, he had been deprived of oxygen for so long that he was brain-dead."

She continued, "He spent three days on life support in a hospital in Orange County before we made the decision to take him off it. I held him in my arms when he died."

Xavier and Griffin

In her Marie Claire essay, Wilson details their journey to expanding their family further.

"I buried my feelings ... coping with Nevada's death by making my first visit to an IVF clinic less than two months later. Elon and I planned to get pregnant again as swiftly as possible. Within the next five years, I gave birth to twins, then triplets," she wrote.

Twins Xavier and Griffin are pictured above.

Kai, Saxon, And Damian

Wilson gave birth to triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, two years after having twins. She revealed in a 2017 TedTalk that they were also conceived via IVF, but she and Musk have not discussed the children themselves publicly.

Musk does not often discuss his own family, but he does have strong opinions on increasing the birth rate — stating that there are "not enough people" in the world at Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council in December 2021.

"I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate," he said. "Please look at the numbers – if people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words."

X Æ A-12

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child on May 4, 2020 after the singer announced her pregnancy with a picture of her baby bump back in January 2020. Their son X Æ A-12, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii, was in part named after the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane.

Though nicknamed "X," Grimes broke down his pronunciation in her Instagram comment section. "It's just X, like the letter X," she wrote. "Then A.I.," she added. "Like how you said the letter A then I."

But Musk explained the pronunciation differently, saying on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that "X" is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.'"

While proudly stating that "A-12 was [his] contribution," he said it was Grimes who "mostly came up with the name." She even gave a thorough description of the meaning behind it on her Twitter.

Exa Dark Sideræl

Grimes revealed a year later in a Vanity Fair interview that she welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in 2021, three months after the couple's public breakup. Named Exa Dark Sideræl, the singer-songwriter explained that her name has double meaning.

Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents "the unknown." She explained to the outlet, "People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

The third part of Y's full name, Sideræl, is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," according to Vanity Fair. Grimes described the word as "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, which she defined as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time."