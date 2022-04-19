Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are finding "hope and happiness" after the birth of their daughter while mourning the loss of their newborn son.

The 37-year-old soccer star shared on Instagram on April 18 that one of the couple's newborn twins, a baby boy, had died.

The soccer star became a dad in 2010 with the birth of his first son, also named Cristiano. It wouldn't be until seven years later that Ronaldo would grow his family, first welcoming twins via surrogate and then a child with Rodríguez. The pair announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins — a boy and a girl — in April 2022.

Ronaldo has said, "Becoming a parent and raising my family is honestly the greatest privilege I've had." Here, we take a look at his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo jr Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/ instagram

Born June 17, 2010, Cristiano Jr. is named after his soccer star dad. Ronaldo has never disclosed the identity of his firstborn's mother, telling Jonathan Ross in 2015, "Some points in life are private and people have to respect the privacy. When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say [it just] because people want me to say."

His statements in 2015 echoed those that the soccer star made at the time of his son's birth.

Ronaldo tweeted, "It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby's mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship. I request everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of the child) at least on issues as personal as these are."

Now nearly 12 years old, Cristiano Jr. is taking after his father in more than just looks — he plays soccer just like Dad!

Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

In June 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate, sharing the happy news of their arrival in a Facebook post captioned, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤."

Months before the twins' arrival, Ronaldo began dating model Georgina Rodriguez, with the pair making their first public appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017.

Alana Martina

Weeks after the arrival of twins Eva and Mateo, in July 2017, Ronaldo announced that he and girlfriend Rodriguez were expecting. The pair welcomed their first baby together, Ronaldo's fourth, on Nov. 12, 2017.

A Twin Boy and Girl

Delighted to announce we are expecting twins???????? Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In October 2021, Ronaldo announced that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. The Manchester United soccer player shared the news alongside a photo of himself lying in bed with Rodríguez while holding up ultrasound photos.

In April 2022, Ronaldo shared the heartbreaking news that one of the couple's twins, a baby boy, had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."