Everything Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Said About Parenthood

In his CR Men September 2021 cover story, Travis Scott said he and Jenner have a more "natural" approach when it comes to parenting daughter Stormi.

"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," he said. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, 'Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?' And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep ya'll!' "