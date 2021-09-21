Everything Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Said About Parenthood
Jenner and Scott are parents to 3-year-old Stormi Webster and a newborn baby boy
On Going 'Natural'
In his CR Men September 2021 cover story, Travis Scott said he and Jenner have a more "natural" approach when it comes to parenting daughter Stormi.
"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," he said. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, 'Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?' And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep ya'll!' "
On Being 'Very Hands-on'
While their relationship has been on-again, off-again, Scott and Jenner will always want what's best for their little girl.
"We have such a great relationship," Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of Scott. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."
On Preparing Stormi for Fame
The newly minted mom-of-two also told Harper's Bazaar that growing up in the spotlight prepared her to coach Stormi and her sibling through the unique experience.
"I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now," she said. "Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don't look!' "
On Being a Girl Dad
In the winter 2019 issue of XXL Magazine, Scott talked about dad life — and how Stormi is his best friend.
"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier," he said. "She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."
On Wanting More Kids
While on Instagram Live in 2020 with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner said she wants "seven kids down the line, but not right now."
"Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard, I'm not ready for that just yet," Jenner shared.
Fast forward to 2021, Jenner is one step closer to seven now that she's welcomed baby No. 2.
On Meeting Stormi
On holding baby Stormi for the first time, Scott shared his surreal experience on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.
"It's like this whole warmth, you know that just takes over your whole body," he told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I never thought I could just like love something so hard you know. It's crazy."
On Being a 'Badass Mom'
In 2019, Stormi's parents posed for Playboy and during the interview, Scott was able to ask Jenner's thoughts on motherhood and embracing sexuality.
"You can be sexy and still be a badass mom," Jenner said during the sizzling shoot.
"You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother," Jenner added.
On Keeping Up with Stormi
"Stormi is like a battery. It gave me enormous energy," Scott told GQ Germany in 2020. "She showed me so many things that I didn't understand. I only noticed a lot in life when my daughter was born. Fatherhood is the most impressive thing that has ever happened to me."
On Early Motherhood Challenges
During an interview with ES Magazine in 2018, big sister Kim Kardashian interviewed Jenner and asked about the challenges of early stage motherhood.
"It's actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience," she responded. "Of course there's hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I'm here it was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on."
"I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," she continued. "I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."