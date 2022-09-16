See the Four Unforgettable Moments Blake Lively Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively knows how to command a red carpet.

The Shallows actress has had a multitude of maternity fashion moments over the course of her pregnancies, from keeping her bump concealed at the 2016 Met Gala to debuting her pregnancy at the Detective Pikachu premiere.

The Gossip Girl alum appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, surprising fans with news of a fourth pregnancy as she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

With news of her fourth pregnancy, here's a look back at the four times Lively stepped out to an event debuting her baby bump.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Lively stepped out to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, revealing her baby news publicly, wearing a form-fitting Valentino Resort dress that hugged her bump, paired with Valentino Garavani shoes.

During a conversation at the event, Lively talked about being a creative woman who is also a businesswoman.

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she joked, laughing along with the audience.

Lively — who is already mom to daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 5, and James, 7 — said that it's important for her kids to "see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

Blake Lively. Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Lively revealed she was pregnant with her third child when she stepped out at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu wearing a yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

The actress donned a sunny non-maternity midi dress — a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip with a thigh-high slit and wrapped belt. She accessorized the cheerful design with multicolored pastel Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including gorgeous drop earrings featuring sapphire, ruby and emerald gems.

"PokeMOM… Out now," Lively wrote, alluding to the fact that her pregnancy was no longer being kept under wraps.

Larry Busacca/Getty

For the 2016 Met Gala and among rumors of her second pregnancy, The Age of Adaline star kept her baby bump under wraps in a blush-toned Burberry gown complete with a corset top and pleated skirt, which she paired with a hand-dyed cape featuring acrylic petals.

A few short weeks later, Lively did the same at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore green and white floral, Cynthia Rowley tea-length dress, paired with Sarah Flint's Tara heeled sandals.

"They say it's good luck if a bird poops on your head," Lively wrote on Instagram, posing in the French resort destination. "Clearly I have a hard time getting lucky."

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty

The world first saw Lively with a bump on a red carpet in 2014, at the "God's Love We Deliver" Golden Heart Awards in New York City. The actress stepped out wearing a Michael Kors oleander and lilac embroidered stretch tulle gown from the 2015 resort collection.

During her first pregnancy, Lively told PEOPLE that her maternity style wasn't straying too far from her usual looks.

"It's important to still feel like yourself because so much of your life is changing," she said during her first pregnancy. "I would have felt foreign in my own body if I'd started dressing differently."

However, despite her best efforts, Lively joked she had to make a few adjustments to accommodate her curves.

"I'm gonna amp up my style by wearing things that are stretchier," she said. "Because that's all that fits!"