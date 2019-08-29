Every Time Amy Schumer Proved She Was the Most Relatable Mom on Instagram

In a tender post-birth post, Schumer said that she had learned a lot while pregnant, one thing being that: “Women are the s—. Men are cool and whatever but women are f—— warriors and capable of anything.”

She also opened up about her struggle with hyperemesis: “I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

She also thanked her friends for pushing her through pregnancy saying, “All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it.’ Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana [Schumer’s dog].”

Ending her post in typical Schumer fashion, she added the hashtags, “t-tsleaking #wearingadiaper”