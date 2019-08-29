Every Time Amy Schumer Proved She Was the Most Relatable Mom on Instagram

When She Complained About Being Pregnant Forever
Days before giving birth, Schumer said she felt like she had been pregnant forever.
“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time?” she asked. “It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f——!!!!!!”
When She Shared What She Learned During Pregnancy
In a tender post-birth post, Schumer said that she had learned a lot while pregnant, one thing being that: “Women are the s—. Men are cool and whatever but women are f—— warriors and capable of anything.”
She also opened up about her struggle with hyperemesis: “I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”
She also thanked her friends for pushing her through pregnancy saying, “All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it.’ Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana [Schumer’s dog].”
Ending her post in typical Schumer fashion, she added the hashtags, “t-tsleaking #wearingadiaper”
When She Showed That It's Not Always So Glam Postpartum
Schumer captioned this photo of a family member holding Baby Gene (with some, um, personal stuff going on in the background), “MILF alert 1 o’clock.”
When She Pumped Like a Pro...But That Meant She Had Time for Little Else
New moms know that it can feel like an endless cycle of pumping. Schumer joked, “Guys what are we doing tonight?”
When She Called Out Mom Shamers for Getting Mad That She Was Performing Stand Up Again
When Schumer posted a photo of herself on stage at the Comedy Cellar in New York City just a few weeks after giving birth, mom shamers came out in full force. Schumer responded with this photo.
“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night,” Schumer wrote.
When She and Her Husband Did a Totally Fine Job Bathing Gene for the First Time
Nothing to see here.
It Isn't All Hard! Schumer Took a Minute to Gush Over Her Boys
She captioned the photo, “I recommend this.”
When She Juggled Resting, Eating and Mom-ing in the Same Photo
In the worlds of Schumer, “This s— is 🍌.”
When She Lamented That Her Priorities (and Taste in Entertainment) Has Changed Since Giving Birth
Schumer captioned this snap of her snuggled up with her baby boy, “Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret”
When She Rocked Her Hospital Underwear With Pride
Listen, it’s hard enough being a new mom. Sometimes you just need to wear the hospital underwear.
What? It's Comfy!
Schumer shared photos of her walking and napping with Gene (the underwear are multifunctional, people!) five weeks postpartum. She wrote, “Hospital underwear for life!”
When She Needed a Little Push From Her Hubby
Life’s a beach after a C-section, what can we say.
When She Told Everyone a Very Personal Milestone
“First period in a year 👩🏼🚒👩🏼✈️👠⛑🎒🦑🍄☄️🏓🥊🚣🏼♀️🚗⛽️🧨💉✂️📌❣️🚩☔️🌪🌪🌪” she joked on Instagram.
When She Shut Down Someone Who Asked How She Would 'Cope' If Gene Was Diagnosed With Autism Spectrum Disorder
One of Schumer’s followers commented on this adorable photo, “I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum.”
Schumer responded, “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked The Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”
When She Was Feeling Two Ways at Once
In a sweaty selfie with her husband, Chris, Schumer wrote, “3 months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes!”
She added, “And I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It’s nuts.”
When She Snuck In Some Cuddles Before Heading Back to Work
It’s not easy for working moms to leave their child, and Schumer is no exception. The comedian shared this photo of her napping with Gene and her dog, Tati, saying, “Back to work this week. Feeling like 😳💔😢😀.”