See Every Photo of Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Revealing They're Expecting
Parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should "take a bow" for these iconic pregnancy reveal photos
The Grammy-winning singer looks chic as ever as she wears a pair of light wash jeans and a pink overcoat to reveal she's pregnant.
Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewel.
The soon-to-be parents walk in hand-in-hand through the snowy streets of Harlem in New York City, where A$AP Rocky grew up
The "Praise the Lord" rapper gives Rihanna a kiss on the forehead while wrapping his arm around her shoulder.
"A$AP always holds her hand and makes sure she is okay. He is very much a gentleman," a source told PEOPLE after the big pregnancy reveal.
A$AP Rocky kept things casual for their snowy stroll, wearing a pair of black leather pants and boots, a v-neck sweater with a denim overcoat and a black beanie.