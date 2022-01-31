See Every Photo of Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Revealing They're Expecting

Parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky should "take a bow" for these iconic pregnancy reveal photos

By Georgia Slater January 31, 2022 05:08 PM

Credit: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Grammy-winning singer looks chic as ever as she wears a pair of light wash jeans and a pink overcoat to reveal she's pregnant.

Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewel.

Credit: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

The soon-to-be parents walk in hand-in-hand through the snowy streets of Harlem in New York City, where A$AP Rocky grew up

Credit: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

The "Praise the Lord" rapper gives Rihanna a kiss on the forehead while wrapping his arm around her shoulder. 

"A$AP always holds her hand and makes sure she is okay. He is very much a gentleman," a source told PEOPLE after the big pregnancy reveal.

Credit: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

A$AP Rocky kept things casual for their snowy stroll, wearing a pair of black leather pants and boots, a v-neck sweater with a denim overcoat and a black beanie.

