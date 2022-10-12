Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy

Though Kylie Jenner's baby boy is now 8 months old, the makeup mogul has decided to keep many details about her second child under wraps.

After he was born back in February, Jenner, 25, shared that her baby boy was named Wolf, though the following month, announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had decided to rename him.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote in an Instagram Story.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Since then, the stars have declined to reveal the child's name and have kept his face out of any photos shared online.

Though, as so much of her life is shared on social media, fans have been able to catch little glimpses of Jenner's bundle of joy in these strategic photos shared online.

Welcome, Baby Webster No. 2!

In February, Jenner shared the news of Baby Webster's birth with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand. She also revealed the newborn arrived one day after their daughter Stormi Webster's birthday with the caption, "💙 2/2/22."

Happy Father's Day, Travis!

In celebration of Father's Day in June — marking Scott's first holiday as a dad of two — the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared another glimpse at the couple's newest addition on Instagram.

Jenner's social media snap featured the rapper, 31, laying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest. Beside the musician, their daughter, Stormi could be seen taking a nap.

Kylie Skin

Kylie Baby/Instagram

In July, the Instagram account for Kylie Baby posted more pictures of Jenner with her son. "Baby toessss," reads the caption of the gallery showing just the baby's legs and sharing that Jenner was using the company's Soothing Balm on her son.

Soaking Up the Sun

In October, Jenner kept with the trend of only showing her son's legs with two photos shared to Instagram.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the carousel of images, which featured a photo of Jenner sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

Tiny Feet

The littlest addition to the Jenner/Webster family was also seen in another October image sporting adorable brown sneakers with red laces that matched those of a loved one.