Every Cameo Blue Ivy Has Made in a Beyoncé and JAY-Z Music Video

Blue Ivy Carter was born for the spotlight!

The daughter of pop queen Beyoncé and rap icon JAY-Z, who turned 10 on Jan. 7, has made her mark on the music industry before she's even reached double digits – and the already accomplished star shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Remember when Blue made her vocal and video debut on her father's hit "Glory," in 2017? Fast forward five years later and she's racked up a number of musical achievements since – including rapping her own freestyle verses and making cameos in her parents' music videos. (Oh, and did we mention winning a Grammy?)

Officially recognized as the second-youngest person to receive the honor, Blue claimed the 2021 award alongside her mom for the "Brown Skin Girl" music video featured on Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift album. Blue even has a writing credit on the track!

Not only has Blue been featured on songs, but she's been the subject of chart-topping titles that Beyoncé has sung and JAY-Z has rapped about since her birth on Jan. 7, 2012. Beyoncé even has a song named "Blue" that features the sweetest lyrics dedicated to her elder daughter.

Now that she's in double-digits, we can only imagine what Blue will wow us with next. But in the meantime, take a look back at every time the young star shined in her parents' music videos over the years.

"Glory" by JAY-Z feat. Blue Ivy

JAY-Z released "Glory" in 2012, the year his daughter was born. Within 48 hours of becoming a father, the rapper wrote and recorded the song – debuting it on Jan. 9, two days after Blue's birthday. In addition to JAY-Z's heartfelt lyrics paying tribute to his daughter while welcoming her to the world, Blue's cries are featured on the track – officially making her the youngest person to ever enter the rap game.

The video begins with a snapshot of Beyoncé pregnant with Blue, followed by photos of the Carter family as Blue grows. From Blue as a newborn to taking her first steps, the music visual is a heartfelt compilation of moments in the family's new life.

"Blue" by Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's "Blue" appears on her fifth studio album, Beyoncé, which was released on Dec. 13, 2013. The song is a dedication to her daughter, and explores the singer's entrance into motherhood. The chorus, "Come on, baby, won't you hold on to me, hold on to me?", is appropriate for the video, in which the singer cradles Blue on the beach while looking out to sea.

Beyoncé's love and affection for her daughter is evident throughout, as she's smiling ear to ear from the music video's beginning to its end. The visual ends with Blue excited to see her mother, paired with the sounds of her calling out "Mommy, mommy, mommy."

"Formation" by Beyoncé

"Formation" is a track from Beyoncé's sixth studio album Lemonade, released in 2016. The song-turned-anthem received critical acclaim and nabbed various awards, but the visual won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video. The song's messages ignited discussion on topics of culture, racism and politics upon its debut.

The video displays black pride and resilience set in New Orleans across diverse depictions of southern, black culture. Not only is Beyoncé backed by dancers in her powerful performance, but she's accompanied by Blue for a brief cameo. Her daughter, 4 years old at the time, appears halfway through the video – hands on hips, wearing a veil, and dancing alongside other children.

"Blue's Freestyle" by Blue Ivy via JAY-Z

Like father, like daughter! She entered the rap game early on "Glory," but the young star stepped into the spotlight when she spit a few verses in freestyle fashion. "Blue's Freestyle" is featured on JAY-Z's bonus album 4:44, and the visual was released on his daughter's sixth birthday in 2017.

The music video is an adorable animation of Blue Ivy "the ballerina," who takes center stage at Taylor Hall for a talent show competition. With her cartoon parents smiling proudly from the crowd (and younger twin siblings Rumi and Sir snoozing in a bassinet), Blue shocks the audience with her unexpected rapping abilities. The crowd roars and the video ends with an iconic mic drop by Blue.

"Spirit" by Beyoncé

"Spirit" was created for The Lion King remake film in 2019 – and also appears on Beyoncé's album, inspired by the film, titled The Lion King: The Gift. She created the album with the intent of highlighting authentic African music, and showing it to the world. "Spirit" is an inspirational song about heaven and lifting spirits up.

The cinematography and visuals in the music video are jaw-dropping, including Blue's cameo as she sits strong and powerful next to her mother (a princess beside her queen) in the first and last quarter of the music video.

"Spirit" + "Bigger" by Beyoncé

Having already released "Spirit," Beyoncé soon after decided to drop an extended cut of the song titled "Spirit" + "Bigger" on the 2019 Lion King premiere date. With an extended version of the track, comes an extended version of the music video (all hail Queen Bey!).

Not only does Beyoncé give us brand-new, moving footage – but Blue gets more screen time! The mother-daughter duo appear together clad in vivid, colorful dresses.

"Brown Skin Girl" by Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wiz Kid, and Beyoncé

"Brown Skin Girl" is also featured on Beyonce's Lion King companion album The Lion King: The Gift. The song is a celebration of all women, and embracing each other's beauty both inside and out. "It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown," Beyoncé said in a Good Morning America interview.