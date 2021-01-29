Everette's Brent Rupard and Wife Caroline Expecting Son: 'Terrified and Elated at the Same Time'

Brent Rupard's got a little roadie on the way!

The musician — who is one half of the country/rock duo Everette — is expecting his first child, a baby boy, with wife Caroline, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Rupard tells PEOPLE Caroline shared the good news that they would be parents "after a long night of celebrating the release of" the band's debut album: Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot, Side A.

"I was confused and had no idea what I was in for," says Rupard of his wife handing him an envelope with no further explanation.

Image zoom Brent Rupard and wife Caroline's pregnancy announcement | Credit: Brent Rupard

So without further ado, "I opened the envelope to a simple message that read, 'Apparently, you are going to be a dad. Love, Jane' (her first name and what I call her)," the singer recalls.

While Rupard "had a dream" that their bundle of joy on the way was a girl, the mom-to-be's intuition said otherwise.

"Sure enough, she was right again! It's a boy!" he says. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome this baby boy into the world in early June."

"Like other first-time parents, I'm sure, we are completely terrified and elated at the same time," Rupard adds.

Rupard and Caroline tied the knot in Starkville, Mississippi, in October 2018, during an event the bride described in an anniversary tribute this past fall as a "festival."

"2 years of marriage already! I guess time does fly when you're having fun," Rupard wrote in his own two-year anniversary post, which featured a photo of his wife from the back, gazing out over a lake backed by mountains. "I love @carolinemelbyrupard and her beautiful spirit. I can't believe I have a front row seat to watch her shine. Happy anniversary!!"

According to their website, the music of Everette — which consists of Rupard and bandmate Anthony Olympia, both Kentucky natives — is "rooted in contemporary country, rock & roll, southern storytelling and heartland hooks," unfolding "like the soundtrack to a backyard party where the kegs are tapped, the music is loud, and everyone's on the guest list."