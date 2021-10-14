Everette's Anthony Olympia and Wife Katie Welcome Second Baby, Son Gus: 'Lots of Love'
Anthony Olympia and wife Katie Olympia are also parents to 3-year-old son Freddie
Anthony Olympia is a boy dad twice over!
The musician — who is one half of the country/rock duo Everette — and his wife Katie welcomed their second child together, son Augustus "Gus" Olympia, in September, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old son Freddie.
The newborn was born in Nashville at 7:20 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 20¾ inches long.
"I love our first son, Freddie, so fiercely. So, when Gus was still inside his mommy, I was scared that I would have trouble finding enough love to go around," Anthony says. "But, as soon as he arrived, a new part of me came to life, just like with Freddie. Lots of love flowing around the Olympia house now!"
Speaking of their newborn's moniker, Katie says the pair "didn't have a backup name" and decided on the name Gus "long before he was born."
RELATED: Everette's Brent Rupard and Wife Caroline Welcome First Baby, Son Wren Wesley: 'He's Just Perfect'
"We joked he would come out and that name wouldn't fit him and we'd end up naming him Leaf or Twig," she teases. "As soon as he came out, though, he was definitely our Gus. He was such a little thing, he needed a mighty name, Augustus … the majestic, the increaser."
The couple also spoke about how their firstborn son Freddie is adjusting to life with a little brother.
"Bringing Gus home was amazing. It made the world feel both smaller and infinite," Anthony says. "Freddie, our 3-year-old, suddenly was so huge. He's also been the best big brother, happy to help and definitely excited for when Gus is big enough to play with his monster trucks."
Adds Katie, "I can't believe we have two kids now! I'm excited for each of the boys to have a brother to lean on and go through life with. Anthony and I are both so close to our siblings, I can't wait for these two to get to experience that bond."
Back in June, Brent Rupard, who is the other half of Everette, welcomed his first baby, son Wren Wesley, with his wife Caroline.
"I still feel like I'm dreaming. When I first saw him, I felt like something clicked inside of me. Pretty wild," the new dad told PEOPLE at the time. "My wife Caroline is a superhero and is already the most amazing mom like I knew she'd be. I remember her mom asking me how she did during labor, and I said, 'She was like a Viking warrior in there.' "
