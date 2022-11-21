Eve Takes Son Wilde Wolf, 9 Months, to His First Race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Eve attended the F1 racing event in support of her husband, Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 09:17 PM
EVE and baby at F1
Photo: EVE/Instagram

Eve spent some quality time abroad with son Wilde Wolf.

The 44-year-old rapper traveled to Abu Dhabi to support her husband, Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was held over the weekend.

In a set of images Eve shared to Instagram on Monday, their 9-month-old son — who sported a pair of noise-cancelling headphones — can be seen in front of the track with his mom. She simply captioned the photos with the hashtag "#babysfirstrace."

The F1 event was also attended by Cash Cooper, one of Maximillion's four older children from a previous relationship, who wore a matching jersey with his dad.

Maximillion shared an image with Cash, 16, and baby Wilde in front of a scenic ocean background, captioning the post, "Me and my boys! ♥️♥️🏁."

He is also a father to daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 19, and Lotus, 20.

The family has been making the summer and fall months full of adventure.

In September, Eve shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashed through photos from a trip to Ibiza with her family.

In the clip, Eve posed with Cash before it showed photos of baby Wilde with her and Maximillion. One shot showed Wilde being held by older sister Mini while the two spent time in the ocean.

"Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eve married Maximillion in June 2014 after four years of dating.

Shortly after their wedding, she shared with PEOPLE that marriage life was going "really good."

"We were long-distance for a long time, and we both needed to see if this was the right situation – and thankfully it was," she said. "We lived together and all that. I have to say, I didn't think it would change. It only changes a bit in the sense that you just feel … you just feel comfortable."

Related Articles
eve, baby
Eve Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Son Wilde 'Reading by the Sea': 'My Beautiful Boy'
Eve Shares Rare Family Photos from Vacation in Ibiza with All Five Kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiKcRPjDjl2/.
Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza
Eve and her Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cheh28PuZJL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Eve Posts Adorable Vacation Snaps with Baby Wilde Wolf: '#chunkybabylegs'
Jessica Alba and her children
Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
eve Maximillion Cooper . https://www.instagram.com/p/CeHZIu5Aiva/.
Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Kylie Jenner Shares Family Photo with Travis Scott and Their Kids in Matching Halloween Costumes
Eve Matches with Baby Son in Animal Print. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce881Sdst6h/?hl=en.
Eve Adorably Matches Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, in Animal Print Looks: 'Ready for the Sun'
Jagger Cooper Graduation
Eve Celebrates Stepdaughter Jagger's High School Graduation in Barcelona — See the Family Photos!
Brad Pitt at the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 23 October 2022
Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O'Neal and More Celebs Attend Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Eve
Eve Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' as She Cuddles Son Wilde, 11 Weeks, in New Photo
Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother’s Day as a Mom: 'Mother. Nature.'
Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother's Day as a New Mom to Baby Boy Wilde Wolf: 'Mother. Nature.'
Eve
New Mom Eve Sweetly Cuddles Baby Boy Wilde, 6 Weeks, in Rare Video: 'This Is Heaven'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos