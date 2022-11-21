Eve Takes Son Wilde Wolf, 9 Months, to His First Race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Eve spent some quality time abroad with son Wilde Wolf.

The 44-year-old rapper traveled to Abu Dhabi to support her husband, Gumball 3000 founder Maximillion Cooper, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was held over the weekend.

In a set of images Eve shared to Instagram on Monday, their 9-month-old son — who sported a pair of noise-cancelling headphones — can be seen in front of the track with his mom. She simply captioned the photos with the hashtag "#babysfirstrace."

The F1 event was also attended by Cash Cooper, one of Maximillion's four older children from a previous relationship, who wore a matching jersey with his dad.

Maximillion shared an image with Cash, 16, and baby Wilde in front of a scenic ocean background, captioning the post, "Me and my boys! ♥️♥️🏁."

He is also a father to daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 19, and Lotus, 20.

The family has been making the summer and fall months full of adventure.

In September, Eve shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashed through photos from a trip to Ibiza with her family.

In the clip, Eve posed with Cash before it showed photos of baby Wilde with her and Maximillion. One shot showed Wilde being held by older sister Mini while the two spent time in the ocean.

"Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post.

Eve married Maximillion in June 2014 after four years of dating.

Shortly after their wedding, she shared with PEOPLE that marriage life was going "really good."

"We were long-distance for a long time, and we both needed to see if this was the right situation – and thankfully it was," she said. "We lived together and all that. I have to say, I didn't think it would change. It only changes a bit in the sense that you just feel … you just feel comfortable."