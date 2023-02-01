Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!

Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy!

On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday.

In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top.

"Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.

Maximillion Cooper, who shares Wilde with the musician, also shared a cute snap of Wilde with his cake, writing, "Happy 1st Birthday Wilde! We all love you so much 🎂 #1."

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. On Feb. 10, 2022, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first baby with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the star wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a basket. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."

Cooper, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"

Cooper is also dad to four older children, son Cash, 18, and daughters Mini, 15, Jagger, 19, and Lotus, 21, from a previous relationship.

In November 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The "Satisfaction" songstress shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.